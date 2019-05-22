Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Greece

Sean Healey, of Greece, graduated in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in music business from Nazareth College in Rochester.

Hilton

Alexandra Avangelista, Nicole Bansbach, Emma Beach, Sarah Danzinger, Noah Martella, Justin Pumputis and Megan Sheelar, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kyrollos Mansour and Noah Williard, of Hilton, graduated in May 2019 from Clarkson University in Potsdam.

Emily Schubert, of Hilton, studied abroad for her spring 2019 semester at Muhlenberg College.

North Chili

Sarah Cona, Sicilia Lenzo, Ashlyn Raines, Allison Risewick and Deanna Tinch, of North Chili, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Lucy Barrett, Kathryn Batz, Lauren Begy, Aaron Boyko, Emily Brand, Vy Bui, Rita Cancellieri, Nicholas Capostagno, Macarena Carballo, Abbey Degen, Shelby Ennis, Maria Esposito, Thomas Farmer, Lindsay Fink, Frank Gaffney, Giovanni Greer, Erynn Hill, Kaitlyn Horswell, Lul Ibrahim, Taylor Lepp, Nevasse Magone-Fragale, Rayna Mandara, Franca Mantisi, Emily McIntyre, Danielle McKelvie, Samuel Melita, Tessa Miller, Nejra Mirvic, Brittany Mitchell, Lianne Moscato, Lauren Nichols, MacKenzie Noto, Victor Pascucci, Abbey Pettit, Sarah Read, Mackenzie Reed, Adoniadis Savidis, Daniel Shaw, Molly Swidrak and Brendan Wind, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Joseph Chiapperi, Thomas Conroy, Andrew Hazelton, Phylicia Taladay and Mathew Trau, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 from Clarkson University in Potsdam.

Sierra Schertler, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Misericordia University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.55 GPA.

Jake Slater, of Rochester, recently performed in the Baldwin Wallace University and Playhouse Square collaborative production of “Be More Chill.” Slater, who majors in music theater, played the part of Jake in the production.