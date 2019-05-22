The village of Newark reported the death of retired Newark Police Department investigator Jackson Burm at the age of 85.

Burm joined NPD in October 1957. He was named the department’s first designated investigator in February 1973 by Chief Edwin Krueger.

Burm retired in October 1985 after a 28-year career, and worked as an investigator with the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office for 11 years.

“I am very sorry to hear this news and I have asked that the village flags be lowered,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Burm family.”