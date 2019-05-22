The Yates County History Center will host a talk on pioneer missionary Narcissa Prentiss Whitman at 1 p.m. June 15 at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan.

In the late 1830s, the Prattsburgh native settled in Oregon with her husband, Marcus Whitman. Sandy Conley will explain the journey, and the influence their settlement had on the eventual division of Oregon country between England and the U.S.

Admission is $8 for YCHC members and $12 for the public. A portion of the proceeds will go to the preservation of the Prentiss house in Prattsburgh. Call 315-536-7318 for information.