Midlakes Theatre Experience recently took home individual and ensemble awards during Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s annual Stars of Tomorrow ceremony celebrating the best in high school musical theater.

Midlakes won for its spring production of “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” the musical based on Mark Twain’s 1884 novel.

The cast was recognized in Division B with seven awards: Sarah Byron as Mary Jane Wilkes, outstanding supporting actress; Spencer Bonawitz as Duke and Pap, outstanding supporting actor; Aidan Conover as Tom Sawyer, outstanding supporting actor; Holden Dorr as Huck Finn, outstanding lead actor; outstanding dance ensemble; outstanding acting ensemble; and outstanding musical production.

Nathan Belcher (multiple roles), Dominick Frere (Young Fool) and Jacob Wright (stage manager) received Tip of the Hat recognitions from the judges.

RBTL gave a new honor, the Impact Award, to director Keith Childs. This award recognizes an adult for outstanding leadership or support to a school production, making a meaningful difference within the community. It included $1,000 to the Midlakes theater program.

The 21st annual Stars of Tomorrow program focused on student achievement and recognition with 34 participating schools from Greater Rochester. Nearly every participating school performed during the ceremony at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre in Rochester.

Schools and students were selected based on the highest point values given by the Stars of Tomorrow judges, who traveled to each high school’s production to evaluate the show.

Midlakes’ cast of “Big River” performed a medley of songs started by Erik Dillon, who was called upon to perform an impromptu rendition of “Itsy Bitsy Spider.”