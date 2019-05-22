It can be discouraging to listen to the news regarding our environment, especially when it hits home. Problems abound, from toxic algae to invasive species and plastic pollution. The complexity of the issues is pretty daunting, and one can feel hopeless to actually make change. However, there are things that each of us can and should be doing, and collectively, those seemingly small things can add up.

One example is what we can do in our own backyards. Spring has finally sprung, and despite our recent crummy weather, the trees and flowers are blooming, and our lawns are growing fast. Our attention is turning to outside; many of us are adding yard work to our weekly chores. Canandaigua’s City Council, Town Board, Watershed Association, and Watershed Council have joined forces to promote Lake Friendly Lawn Care, a model to maintain healthy lawns without overuse of harmful chemicals and fertilizer. Excessive nutrients, pesticides, and herbicides are dangerous to the lake (and to people, pets, and wildlife) and you don’t have to live on the lake for chemicals and fertilizers to be a problem. When rain falls, these products are washed into storm drains and streams, and eventually end up in the lake.

Over the last few years, we have experienced some warnings that all is not well. You may remember last year’s harmful algal blooms. The culprit was blue green algae, which in large enough quantities, produces toxins at levels that are harmful to our health. This has caused beach closures, warnings against recreation, and last year, for the first time, the state Department of Health issued a ban on tap water for residents of Middlesex and Rushville because the toxins in the water made it unsafe to drink. The causes of blue green algae blooms are complicated, but excessive nutrients, pesticides, and herbicides finding their way into the lake from lawns contribute to the problem.

Canandaigua Lake is the heart of our community. It is the most important natural resource that we have. In addition to its beauty, many of us use it for recreation on hot summer days, and it has great economic value in terms of drawing tourists. But its most important value is the water itself. If you are reading this article, then Canandaigua Lake is most likely your drinking water. Water is a vital component to survival, and we need to safeguard it.

Everyone in our community is responsible to be a Lake Champion: a protector, defender and advocate for our lake’s health. What we do in everyday life impacts our lake, and so therefore, we have to be careful of what we do. We can have healthy lawns without overusing chemicals and fertilizers. Perhaps our lawns will not look perfect, but a damaged lake is far too high a price to pay. It is time to start thinking about the future for ourselves and our children. It is a call to action: Let’s fight to protect Canandaigua Lake!

Learn more on how you can be a “Lake Champion” and help protect our lake at www.canandaigualakeassoc.org or find us on Facebook (Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association).

Sonya Carnevale and Steve Uebbing wrote this essay on behalf of Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association.