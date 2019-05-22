The Victors Gymnastics team from Greece competed in the 2019 New York Upstate Championships in Rochester.

Avery Anne, of Hilton, placed third on vault in the Level 3, Child A division. In the Child C division, Brielle Nicholson, of Greece, placed first on uneven bars. Madison Knight, of Hilton, placed first on uneven bars, second on vault and balance beam, and third on floor exercise and all-around in the Child D division, and Tiana Thibault, of Irondequoit, placed second on vault and third on floor exercise in the Child E division.

In the Junior A division, MacKenzie Blodgett, of Hilton, placed first on vault and uneven bars, second on balance beam and all-around, and third on floor exercise. Giovanna Vargas, of Webster, placed first on balance beam in the Junior C division.

Taylor Anne, of Hilton, placed first on uneven bars, and third on vault and all-around in the Senior A division.

Kennedy Carlson, of Webster, placed second on balance beam in the Level 4, Child B division. In the Senior C division, Taialise Davila, of Irondequoit placed first on balance beam and second all-around.