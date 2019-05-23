A preview of this year’s “6x6” exhibit is available online now and at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Ave., on May 27-31 until its official opening on June 1.

“Diehard local ‘6x6’-ers visit the gallery numerous times during the in-gallery preview to stake out the location of their favorite entries,” executive director Bleu Cease said. “This year, we’re encouraging viewers to create haikus about their favorite ‘6x6’ artworks and share them on social media with the hashtag #6x6haiku.”

The exhibit runs through July 17. This year’s master of ceremonies for the opening party, set for 4 to 10 p.m. on June 1, is Annette Ramos. Party admission is $12.

Visit rochestercontemporary.org for information.