Brian Conway and Pat Egan will hold a concert at 8 p.m. on June 22 at First Baptist Church of Fairport, 92 S. Main St.

Advanced tickets are $20, purchasing tickets at the door are $25 and people 16 and younger are free.

New York-born fiddler Brian Conway is a leading musician of the Sligo fiddling style made famous by the late Michael Coleman. The winner of two All-Ireland junior titles in 1973 and 1974 and the All-Ireland senior championship of 1986, Conway’s early studies were with his father Jim of Plumbridge, County Tyrone and with Limerick born fiddler/teacher Martin Mulvihill.

However, it was fiddler and composer Martin Wynne who taught him the county sligo style.

From Tipperary, Ireland, Pat Egan began singing and playing the guitar at an early age and took lessons from Phil Kelly at the National School. After meeting other singers and musicians, he moved to Dublin. He later moved to Westport, County Mayo and began playing at sessions seven days a week. After moving to the U.S., he toured with Paddy O’Brien and Michael Cooney for 12 years.