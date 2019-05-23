In the month of March 2019, the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department responded to these 28 calls for assistance:

April 1: Gas leak on Route 490 Eastbound.

April 3: Automatic alarm on Ayrault Road.

April 4: Natural gas leak on Crescent Hill Road; natural gas leak on Eagle Lane; wood stove fire on Potter Place.

April 5: Emergency medical services on Red Barn Circle; report of something burning on Sachem Trail.

April 6: Automatic alarm on Manorshire Drive.

April 7: Fill in at Fishers Fire Station while they worked extended incident; motor vehicle accident on Fishers Road; working fire on West Church Street.

April 8: Stove issue on Wexford Glen.

April 9: Automatic alarm on Woolston Road.

April 14: Automatic alarm on Blackwatch Trail.

April 16: Automatic alarm on Cambric Circle; carbon monoxide incident on Briggsboro Lane; MVA with injuries on Kreag Road.

April 18: Assist resident locked out of house on Kreag Road.

April 19: Working fire on Whisperwood Drive; reported building fire on Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

April 20: Carbon monoxide incident on Harvest Road; automatic alarm on Park Road.

April 23: Automatic alarm on Cressier Court.

April 25: Smoke in the house on Royal View; automatic alarm on Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

April 27: Cooking fire on Swan Trail.

April 29: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 490 Westbound; automatic alarm on Woolston Road.