Andrew Alvermann, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.

Victoria Blazey, Shannon Devanny, McKenna Gardner, Kristen Simmons, Sarah Simmons, Jessica Stewart, Christina Stewart, Lauren Whitney and Lauren Williamson, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jack Broderick, Michael Roome and Ana Witkowski, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 from Clarkson University in Potsdam.

Samantha Gelinas, of Farmington, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, from Ithaca College. Gelinas accepted a position in Los Angeles working for a production company specializing in reality TV.

Austin Mowers, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.

Alainna Schmidt, of Farmington, was named to the Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference team. To be eligible, student-athletes at the sophomore level or higher must maintain varsity status and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Schmidt is a track and field athlete majoring in biology at John Carroll University.

Mariah Sorci, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. To be eligible, students must hold at least a 3.0 GPA and rank in the top 20% of their class.