The Corn Hill Arts Festival will host the seventh annual Fairy Houses Tour on July 13-14.

Each year, the festival provides nature enthusiasts, families and groups the opportunity to exhibit their whimsical creations with fellow builders and the local community.

“It’s very fun to use your imagination and go into nature to collect natural materials,” fairy house designer Destiney Schultz said. “The best part about participating is seeing kids’ imaginations go wild looking at your creation.”

Families, individuals and groups are invited to register their fairy house for free to be shown at the Fairy Houses Tour. Judges will select 10 winners based on different creative elements to be on display at The Garden Factory for visitors to enjoy post-event.

The Fairy Houses Tour will be located at the corner of Eagle and Adams streets during the festival. Visitors can stop by and vote for their favorite house in the People’s Choice Award contest. One house will be available for a silent auction to benefit Gilda’s Club Rochester.

Applications are due July 1. Visit cornhillartsfestival.com/community-and-family for information.