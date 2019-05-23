The Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford, will offer the following programs in June.

History on Tap: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 7. Over 20 local producers will offer drinks and food samples in the Historic Village as guests enjoy live music, lawn games and tours.

Celtic Faire: June 15. The Gates Keystone Police Pipes and Drums, Rochester Scottish Pipes and Drums, and Irish dance troupes will perform, as well as The American Rogues at 4:30 p.m. Vendors will sell Celtic goods, and the day will feature Highland games activities with athletes from Roc City Hurling, Roc City Camogie and the Buffalo Heavies.

Father’s Day: June 16. Dads will receive free admission. Activities include games on the village square, baseball games and a fishing excursion in Lake Surprise.

1812 Weekend: June 22-23. A piece of local history will come to life with American and British troops from the only war fought in western New York. Guests can visit with former first lady Dolley Madison.

Kids Free Week: June 25-30. Children ages 17 and younger will receive free admission. Each day features themed activities, outdoor games and scavenger hunts, hands-on activities and crafts, and the “Working Like a Dog” interactive exhibit.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays-Sundays. General admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for youth, and free for ages 3 and younger. Call (585) 538-6822 or visit gcv.org for information.