Girl Scouts of Western New York recently announced Shira Silverstein, of Honeoye Falls, as a 2019 Gold Award Girl Scout.

Silverstein’s project was titled “Garden of Dreams.”

“I discovered the Rochester International Academy, an inner-city school for refugee students, most of whom had nothing and lived in extreme poverty. Over the past five years, I have run a very successful book drive. I have collected thousands of new and gently used books for these students to keep as their own, which is something they had never had. For my Gold Award, I wanted to do even more to make the lives of these students better. At the suggestion of the Academy’s principal, I helped to create a safe space and made a reading Garden of Dreams in the school’s overgrown and undeveloped courtyard. The courtyard is now a beautiful space, complete with benches and tables, for students to find peace and to read,” said Silverstein.

Silverstein will receive her Gold Award at the Gold Award Ceremony on June 1.

The Gold Award project is the culmination of all the work a girl puts into “going for the Gold.” A Girl Scout’s project should be something that a girl can be passionate about — in thought, deed and action that encompasses organizational, leadership and networking skills. The project should also fulfill a need within a girl’s community (whether local or global) and create change that has the potential to be on-going or sustainable. About 80 hours of community service are involved in the project. Completion of the Gold Award also qualifies the Girl Scout for special scholarship opportunities and to enter the military a full rank higher than her peers.

