Thursday marks 25 years since Sandra Sollie vanished. On May 23, 1994, the 38-year-old was seen in the Ames Plaza on Route 31 in Macedon. It was the last time she was reportedly seen. The mom-to-be was seven months pregnant with a baby boy.

Her car was later discovered parked outside of her apartment north of Macedon, and police found her purse and her dog’s collar behind a car wash in Penfield.

“So whoever did this took two lives,” expressed Dick Ingraham, a private investigator who donated his time to the case two years into her disappearance.

For 23 years, Ingraham has worked alongside police to find answers. While tips have come in, he said they all led to dead ends.

“I’m sure someone knows something. Whether they’re still alive or not…I don’t know. I’m hoping and praying someone will call in a tip, get in touch with me or the state police and give us something to at least find her remains,” said Ingraham, as he prepares a remembrance ceremony.

Thursday night at 6:15, Ingraham and neighbors will gather at the Lock 30 gazebo at the Canal Park off Route 350 in Macedon.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

“We’re going to celebrate her life and bring attention to the case,” explained Ingraham

For him, solving the case is personal.

“I need closure, same as the family…. I get depressed about it… sometimes dream about it. I pray about it. And… nothing has developed yet. I’m just hoping before I pass on I can get this done. I keep trying. I promised the family I will keep on it and keep trying until I no longer could do it,” said the 85 year old.

While state police do not have any new updates on the case, troopers ask anyone with information to call (585) 398-4100 or email a tip to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.