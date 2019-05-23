Big fundraiser with new "Resilience" wine helps Finger Lakes winemaker battle cancer

Stage 4 brain cancer can’t keep Tim Moore out of his wine cellar.

The Finger Lakes winemaker and co-owner of Inspire Moore Winery and Vineyard in Naples was diagnosed a few months ago with this most serious form of cancer. Thanks to support that continues this Sunday with a big fundraiser, Tim and his wife, Diane, have been able to pursue aggressive treatment that is showing results. Despite fatigue as he fights cancer and responds to medications and therapies — and feels the effects of trips back and forth to New York City — Tim is keeping up with some, if not all, of what needs to be done in running a business and making wine, says his wife, Diane.

“He is not a man to be held down,” Diane wrote in a recent blog post updating her husband’s progress. Tim has been through steroid treatment and radiation, and is currently receiving immune therapy treatments in New York City. “He fights his way through that fatigue and gets as much done as he possibly can — working in the cellar, mowing in the vineyard, catching up on so much computer work ... happy just to be alive, to have the ability to DO once again…” Diane wrote.

Inspired by a core group of supporters, Tim joined in the production of a new Inspire Moore wine to be uncorked this Sunday. In the tradition of Inspire Moore wines with names like Harmony, Inspiration, Joy and Love, this new blend from locally grown grapes is called Resilience.

Fresh off the bottling line, Resilience was a joint effort with friends, family and local businesses that included a number of fellow Finger Lakes wineries. The label design was created by the Moores’ daughter, Madison. An inspirational narrative on the bottle was written by their daughter, Jordain. Son Nate played a key role along with others in making Resilience — among them, Strong Hill Studios, which formatted the label design; and Waterloo Container, which did screen printing onto the glass. Hazlitt’s Red Cat Cellars is donating 100 cases of Resilience to benefit fundraising efforts to help the Moores’ pay for cancer-related expenses.

Sunday’s benefit, Moore Time For Tim Moore, will feature a wide variety of food and beverages with cash bar and food vendors, live music, silent auction, raffles and other festivities. The benefit takes place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Parish Hill Event Barn on Route 245 in Naples.

A GoFundMe page is raising funds for the cause, as are proceeds from the release of a new beer. The new brew, Moore Resilient, is done in partnership with Stoneyard Brewing Company and Inspire Moore Winery & Vineyard. It’s a bright, fruity and hazy New England style IPA featuring Galaxy, Simcoe Cryo, Nelson, and Azacca hops.

Tickets for the Moore Time for Tim Moore benefit are $20 each, with kids age 10 and under admitted free with a suggested $5 donation. Tickets are available in Naples at Inspire Moore Winery, Roots Cafe and Artizanns. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/627771777677223/. To donate and learn more, see the GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/2JWRssw