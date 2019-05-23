Elmer was living a tough life on the city streets. It left him with serious wounds and looking a little beat up. After medical attention, he is feeling much better and would like to try life on the inside. This guy must have had a home at some time, as he is friendly and likes attention.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.