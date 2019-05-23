Paul DeCarolis, chairman of DeCarolis Truck Rental, will receive the 82nd Rochester Rotary Award during a reception on June 17 at the George Eastman Museum.

Rochester Rotary is honoring DeCarolis for his service to the club, and his support for Rochester Rotary Sunshine Campus, the Rochester Museum and Science Center and the Italian Heritage Foundation of Rochester, among other area nonprofits.

“During his nearly 35 years as a Rotary member, Paul has supported almost every Rotary project, including bringing safe drinking water to Sunshine Camp, assisting in funding the reconstruction of Ezra’s Pond, building Bucky’s Splash Pad and expanding the Clinger Golf Course,” said Robert Enright, chief operating officer for The Bonadio Group. “Some of these projects have names associated with them. That is not Paul. He is quiet in his philanthropy and shies away from public recognition; however, he is a steadfast pillar behind nearly every Rotary project for the past three decades.”

The Rochester Rotary Award recognizes community members who personify Rotary’s “Service Above Self” motto, and who demonstrate exceptional community spirit, touch the lives of many citizens, serve as a positive role model, and share wisdom and knowledge to empower others.

“Paul is one of the most generous people you will ever meet,” said Peter Sarratori, past president of Rochester Rotary. “When he involves himself in a project, he does it out of the goodness of his heart and for no other reason.”

The reception will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Call (585) 546-7435, ext. 201, email myrna@rochesterrotary.org or visit rochesterrotary.org for sponsorship details and ticket information.