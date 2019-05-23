Every school year, the Hilton Board of Education honors local individuals and organizations that contribute to the education of Hilton students through volunteering or other efforts. This year’s Friends of Education were recognized at the May board meeting.

Principal Jeffrey Green honored Scott Fitch, account representative for Jostens, for working with Hilton High School for over a decade and volunteering his time to speak to students about making good decisions.

“After his most recent presentation to our juniors and seniors in February, I received feedback from numerous students and staff regarding his powerful message about making safe choices,” Green said.

Assistant Principal Ashley Socola from Merton Williams Middle School presented the award to Diedra Miller on behalf of Principal Tracie Czebatol and herself. Miller’s contributions to the school include her work collecting, organizing and cataloging a selection of band music.

“This task was large and Ms. Miller did it with incredible detail,” Socola said.

Principal Kirk Ashton recognized Melissa Hix for her commitment and service to Northwood Elementary School. As a member of the VEPTO, Hix served as volunteer coordinator, organized fundraisers, and helped with kindergarten registration, open houses, book fairs, assemblies and staff appreciation days.

“Melissa realizes the immense power that parental support yields and how it translates into making a difference in the lives of so many students,” Ashton said.

Krissy John received the award for Quest Elementary School. As co-leader of the PTSO, John increased the group’s social media presence and used these platforms to foster stronger communication. She helps organize Family Fun Night, apparel orders and volunteers.

“Krissy is selfless and we are thankful to have her as part of the team,” Principal Derek Warren said.

Principal Ben Rudd honored Christine Sidoti for leading the Village Elementary PTO and serving as treasurer. She has volunteered her time in classrooms, participated in school projects, chaperoned field trips and organized fundraisers.

“Christine has not only gone out of her way to help teachers meet the challenges of navigating a classroom, but has also helped create a positive, fun and nurturing environment for all students,” Rudd said.

Linda and Ed Spencer were recognized by the music department for the hours they devoted to the music and theater departments. Ed Spencer helps build the sets and volunteers with the Hilton Drumline. Linda Spencer is the lead seamstress and costume fitter, and created 60-foot panels of fabric “water” for “The Little Mermaid.”

“Ed and Linda Spencer are some of the most helpful parent volunteers we have ever had,” music teacher Christine Blonsky said.

Andrew Fowler was honored by the athletic department for going out of his way to assist the baseball program by serving as announcer/statistician and creating The Cadet Crew, a high school group that works to increase school spirit and support.

“Andy has been as big a part of our athletic family, and specifically our baseball program, as any coach, athlete or parent,” athletic director Michael Giruzzi said.

Superintendent Casey Kosiorek presented the final award to Beth Curran, Sergio Esteban and Kevin Rademacher from LaBella Associates for their work guiding the district through capital improvements. Most recently, LaBella was instrumental in the concept, design and implementation of the Classrooms of the Future.

“Their commitment to our students extends beyond the classrooms and facilities they design,” Kosiorek said. “LaBella offers paid internships for our students, provides an annual scholarship and sponsors the Hilton Education Foundation annual golf tournament.”