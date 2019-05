The James R. Hickey American Legion will hold a flag retirement ceremony at 6:30 p.m. June 14 in Palmyra Village Park, 144 E. Main St.

The American Legion Auxiliary will sell hot dogs during the Flag Day activities running from 4 to 6 p.m.

The American Legion holds this ceremony to encourage proper respect for the U.S. flag and provide for disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner. Community families are invited to attend.