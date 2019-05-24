Messenger Post Media

Brighton Volunteer Ambulance kicked off National Emergency Medical Services Week that runs May 19-25 with an open house held May 19.

BVA’s celebration brings together the local community and emergency services personnel to publicize how they work together to go “Beyond The Call.” It honors the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services on the Pre-hospital “front line,” as well as those that provide support to their daily mission.

BVA, founded in 1983, put its first ambulance on the road in 1986. It serves the emergency medical response needs of the Brighton community, including not only residents of Brighton, but also Brighton businesses and their employees. Additionally, it provides Mutual Aid, as needed to the surrounding communities and has responded, when directed to disasters such as the World Trade Center 9/11 attack and the Broome County floods in the Binghamton area. Brighton is one of the largest districts in the area, with BVA’s annual call volume reaching over 6,000 emergency calls in 2018 alone.

This year’s open house is the first one in its $1.9 million — 11,000-square-foot expansion and remodeled base. BVA crews were excited to show off their home to the community. Sen. Joseph E. Robach, R-56th District, and former New York State Assembly major deader, now U.S. Democrat Congressman, Joseph D. Morelle, jointly provided $500,000 in NYS grants to help fund the needed expansion.

There were ambulance vehicle tours to explain to those attending all the equipment that is inside every ambulance. Individuals got to sit inside the “rigs” and had the opportunity to question crewmembers on why they do some the things they do when treating patients. Kids attending also were able to listen to their hearts through a stethoscope, as the medics do.

A cost demonstration display was set up to educate to the public the cost of providing the state-of-the-art equipment BVA has on each rig. Examples were the Lifepak 15 monitor/defibrillator used to monitor/shock a cardiac patient at $46,000 each, Stryker power gurneys help prevent crew back injuries at $17,000 each, Thermal Angel IV fluid warmer are $1,000 and TrueCPR device at $1,000 to help maximize CPR performance.

The BVA Training Department demonstrated the $30,000 SimMan mannequin used to build individual medic’s skills in airway, breathing, cardiac and circulation management through various training scenarios. BVA medics ran a Teddy Bear Clinic, where kids were able to bring in their Teddy Bear for a check-up. All the learning was balanced with fun. There was a “bounce house” for kids to jump in and coloring books and sticker giveaways.

BVA invited their Public Safety partners to participate. Brighton Police and Brighton Fire Department sent vehicles for kids to explore. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent a mounted patrol officer with their horse. Additionally, MCSO sent deputies with Operation Safe Child.

That program, in cooperation with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, provides free child ID cards that contain biographical information, fingerprints and photo for use in a missing child scenario.

The New York State Police demonstrated their “rollover” vehicle simulator to show why all should wear seat belts. The city of Rochester/Monroe County 911 Center demonstrated how a call to 911 is handled from the time it is received to dispatch of emergency responders. The Brighton Recreation Department handed out information on summer programs.

Brighton Town Supervisor William W. Moehle presented BVA with a town proclamation for National EMS Week. Judy Schwartz, the president of Brighton Neighbors United, presented BVA President Daniel L McCue, III and BVA Vice President Dennis Mietz with its “Beautification Award” “for the addition to the base and the new landscaping which enhances the entire project.

BVA Government Liaison Michael E. Pollock announced that the Brighton Chamber of Commerce would be presenting BVA with the chamber’s 2019 Building Pride in Brighton Award on June 5. It is for BVA’s 11,000-square-foot expansion. The award, established in 1993, provides public recognition to a business or organization that has improved the quality of life in Brighton through property enhancements or outstanding achievements.