LYONS, — After deliberating for just over four hours, a jury has found a former Texas police chief guilty on all counts in a double murder trial.

Timothy Dean was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree conspiracy in connection with the death of Joshua Niles. In connection with Amber Washburn's death, he was found guilty of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Dean gunned down Josh Niles and Amber Washburn in the driveway of their Sodus home back in October. Dean shot Niles 10 times and Washburn once in the head, killing them both.

Niles, the ex of Dean's wife Charlene Childers, was embroiled in a custody battle with her. Childers accepted a plea deal to testify against Dean. She testified that she and Dean planned the murders, and Dean traveled to New York from Texas to actually execute them.

Bron Bohlar, a former police officer in Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy for knowing about the plan Dean and Childers allegedly had to kill Niles. On the witness stand, Bohlar said he rented a car for them to drive to New York to do it. He testified that Dean had been planning to kill his wife's ex since August.

On Friday, the judge explained to the jury that even if they found Childers and Bohlar to be credible, they can't convict Dean on just that. They have to believe their testimony is corroborated by other evidence.

During closing arguments Thursday, the defense pointed the finger at Childers. She testified she told her husband she wanted Niles dead. Prosecutors, however, say Dean pulled the trigger.

Check back for further updates.