Amateur and professional photographers can submit images for the 14th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest until Aug. 30.

Photos should convey things to do and see along the waterway, and express the beauty character of the canal and its communities. Winning photos will be featured in the 2020 Erie Canalway calendar.

The images, which must be taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, will be judged on creativity, photographic quality and effectiveness.

Visit eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest for contest rules and an entry form.