Our Congress spent 12 hours reading Mueller's report to their base. It reminds me of when our kids were little and I'd read them bedtime stories. I was real good at it, I had different voices for each character and I did great sound effects.

I didn't watch, but I imagine it was a lot like my Oscar-winning performance of “Hansel and Gretel.” Our kids couldn't read at the time. I'm beginning to believe Congress thinks Democrats are illiterate; once our kids learned to read, they read to us. It must be the Democrats think their base never grew up. Come to think of it, they may be right.

The Mueller report is on the net for anyone to read. If you don't have a computer, go to the library or use your Obama phone. You can get all the fairy tales on the net. The actions of our Congress makes me proud to be a bitter clinger, smelly Walmart-shopping deplorable who doesn't need fairy tales read to him.

After all, I graduated the fifth grade (toughest 10 years of my life). I can read!

Alfred Cooper

Middlesex