Last week, the Messenger featured heartwarming photos of 13 ducklings following mamma down a hallway at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care, and later onto a grassy area outdoors. This gives me the opportunity to mention the importance of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association’s work with the city of Canandaigua to convince large landowners, such as the Thompson Health organization, to reduce and, where possible, eliminate the use of pesticides on lawns.

In addition, multiple applications of fertilizers in any given year are normally unnecessary for lawn health. Fertilizer runoff eventually finds its way into the lake and is a probable contributing factor to blue-green algae blooms. As for those cute little ducklings playing in the grass, they may not reach healthy adulthood if a toxic residue of pesticide was on the grass they walked through and nibbled.

As a homeowner, if you overuse lawn chemicals, your children, your pets and you as well may suffer some level of harm. Join the city of Canandaigua, the City School District and many concerned individuals who have greatly reduced application of lawn chemicals. Our environment will be better for your efforts.

Rob Gray

Gorham