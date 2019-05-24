Here's your forecast for the long weekend:

HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 68° | Lo: 53°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 11mph

Today: Mostly sunny. Cooler and drier. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Thunderstorms

Saturday

Hi: 77° | Lo: 55°

Precipitation: 50% | Wind: W at 11mph

FIRST ALERT YELLOW DAY: Warm with showers and possible strong thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms late

Sunday

Hi: 73° | Lo: 59°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WNW at 10mph

Partly cloudy skies. Chance of a shower.

Considerable cloudiness

Monday

Hi: 70° | Lo: 52°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WNW at 10mph

Memorial Day: Partly sunny skies.