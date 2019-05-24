Here's your forecast for the long weekend:
HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 68° | Lo: 53°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 11mph
Today: Mostly sunny. Cooler and drier. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Thunderstorms
Saturday
Hi: 77° | Lo: 55°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: W at 11mph
FIRST ALERT YELLOW DAY: Warm with showers and possible strong thunderstorms.
Showers and thunderstorms late
Sunday
Hi: 73° | Lo: 59°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WNW at 10mph
Partly cloudy skies. Chance of a shower.
Considerable cloudiness
Monday
Hi: 70° | Lo: 52°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WNW at 10mph
Memorial Day: Partly sunny skies.