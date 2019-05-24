Brighton resident Roslyn Rose’s Gallery will be participating in the First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 7 at SibleyWorx, 250 E. Main St., Suite 100, Rochester.

New artwork will be on display for visitors to interpret because the pictures are not finished until viewers see them.

Street parking and direct covered access from St. Joe’s and Mortimer Garages is available.

Contact (201) 910-1603 or rrose@roslynrose.com and visit roslyrose.com for more information.