Registration is open the Finger Lakes Community College Foundation annual golf tournament on June 17 at Ravenwood Golf Club, 929 Lynaugh Road, Victor.

The event starts with registration and lunch at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. tee off. The $150 fee per person includes lunch and dinner, as well as greens fees. Dinner features a silent auction.

Sponsorship levels range from $350 to $4,000. The Foundation raises funds for capital projects and equipment, professional development, and scholarships at FLCC. Last year, proceeds from the golf tournament funded more than 25 scholarships.

Call 585-785-1205 or email foundation@flcc.edu for information.