Kettle Ridge Farm, 515 Log Cabin Road, Victor, will celebrate Father’s Day with Dad’s Day Pints & Pancakes from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 16.

The event will feature live music by Nick LeDuc and Kettle Ridge’s pancake food truck. Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery from Bloomfield will start serving beer at 11 a.m.

Pints & Pancakes is an all-ages event. Visit kettleridgefarm.com/pints-pancakes for information.