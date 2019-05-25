HENRIETTA — Two fugitives wanted by police in Arizona for murder are in custody after they were captured in Henrietta.

U.S. Marshals and Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrested Blane Barksdale, 55, and Susan Barksdale, 58, on Jefferson Road early Friday morning. Both were wanted by the Tucson Police Department for charges of first-degree murder, burglary, arson of an occupied structure, and criminal damage.

Tucson Police say the fugitives killed 72-year-old Frank Bligh. Crews responded to a fire and explosion at Bligh's house in Tucson on April 16, and they were unable to locate Bligh. During the investigation, police learned Bligh had not been seen since April 7.

Investigators found Bligh's vehicle in Pima County, Arizona on April 17. Based on information and evidence gathered during the fire investigation and missing person investigation, investigators determined that foul play was involved and began investigating the case as a homicide.

Tucson Police say Bligh's remains have not been found.

Brent Mallard, a nephew of Blane Barksdale, was arrested on April 24 and charged with arson of an occupied structure, second-degree burglary, and criminal damage in connection to Bligh's death. Mallard is currently behind bars in Arizona.

Blane and Susan Barksdale were arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and booked in the Monroe County Jail. Investigators say they will be extradited to Arizona.