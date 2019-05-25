A CHEER … to the Hands of Hope Kitchen, which serves lunch to about 65 people every Wednesday at the Bloomfield Fire Department. The program this month celebrates its fifth anniversary and has grown significantly, according to the Rev. Richard Krapf. The Hands of Hope volunteers serve the noon meals without cost or requirement to those who come. Happy anniversary and speaking for those who attend, many more!

A CHEER … to all those who took the time to vote in the school budget elections on Tuesday night. All of the budgets passed, and in Canandaigua, the budget passed by the largest margin in the district’s budget vote history. Sure, the number of voters could have been larger, but those who did vote have spoken.

A CHEER … to 1st Lt. Donald Barton, of Canandaigua, whom state Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, honored recently in Albany as the 2019 New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame inductee from the 54th Senate District. First Lt. Barton is a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, and he was selected from among 120 local veterans who were nominated by their family, friends, and colleagues. All nominees were honored during a series of veteran recognition ceremonies that took place in November throughout the six counties that Helming represents in the district. First Lt. Barton, who turns 98, also is the scheduled speaker at the annual Cheshire Memorial Day commemoration on Saturday.

A CHEER ... to all the teachers, staff and students who contributed to a book drive earlier this month at Canandaigua Middle School organized by the Community Reading Partnership. Three big red totes were filled with books that went to stock the 15 free "Little Red Bookshelves" found in Canandaigua, Hopewell and Clifton Springs. Last year, more than 2,500 books were taken from the bookshelves, according to CRP bookshelf supervisor Carolyn Kless. Want to donate books? There are drop boxes at the reception area of the Link entrance to the Canandaigua Primary School (off Gibson Street) and the Middle School library. You're also welcome to volunteer as bookshelf "guardians" and help process the donated books.

A CHEER ... to Finger Lakes winemaker Tim Moore, who's not letting Stage 4 brain cancer keep him down. The co-owner of Inspire Moore Winery and Vineyard in Naples is pursuing aggressive treatment through therapies and medications — including immune therapy treatment that requires trips back and forth to New York City — but he's still keeping up with running the business. "He is not a man to be held down," his wife Diane wrote in a recent blog post. "He fights his way through that fatigue and get as as much done as he possibly can ..." The public can give him a hand — and enjoy some food, live music, raffles, silent auction and beverages including a new Inspire Moore wine called Resilience — by attending a "Moore Time for Time Moore" fundraiser Sunday, from 3 to 10 p.m., at the Parish Hill Event Barn on Route 245 in Naples. You can also donate at the GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/2JWRssw.