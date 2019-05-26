Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Cassandra Sherman, of Keuka Park, received the Andre Hannotte Award during the 2019 Excellence Awards Ceremony at Daemen College in Amherst. The award recognizes students who submitted outstanding thesis work in their disciplines for excellence in writing. Sherman earned a bachelor’s degree in health promotion.

Dean's list

Emily Aman, Samantha Donatello, Douglas Hoyt, Jessica Nussbaumer, Adriana Schenk, Hannah Smith, Alanna Viscosi and Demetria Woodard, of Macedon; Michaela Darbyshire, Sydney Gagliano and Aubrey Wilday, of Palmyra; and Victoria Blazey, Shannon Devanny, McKenna Gardner, Kristen Simmons, Sarah Simmons, Jessica Stewart, Christina Stewart, Lauren Whitney and Lauren Williamson, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Logan Savitcheff, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Misericordia University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.55 GPA.

Graduations

Corin Deloge, of Palmyra, and Lindy Rohr, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 from SUNY Potsdam with degrees in literature/writing and childhood/early childhood education, respectively.

Samantha Gelinas, of Farmington, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, from Ithaca College. Gelinas accepted a position in Los Angeles working for a production company specializing in reality TV.