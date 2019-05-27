After the Miller Corset Factory, the Canandaigua Velocipede Company and the E.C. Brown Company occupied the building at 10 Chapin St. from 1921 to 1959, the Labelon Corporation of Rochester purchased it and began to relocate its operations to the facility in 1960.

E. Billings Brewster, president of Labelon, called the Canandaigua location "ideal for us," and explained that the growing needs of Labelon necessitated the consolidation of several locations into one that had the potential capacity to house the future growth and needs of the firm. Brewster said that his company was attracted to the facility by the city’s broad kind of industrial climate that would be helpful in the future, the availability of a building of adequate size at a cost that fitted into their budget, and the cooperation received from city and county officials, the Chamber of Commerce and the business community in working out the details of the move.

Prior to coming to Canandaigua, the history of the Labelon Corporation starts with the formation of the Rochester Ribbon & Carbon Company founded in 1927. E. Billings Brewster purchased this company in 1947, renamed it the American Ribbon & Carbon Company, and was the principal force behind the broad expansion of the firm in the post-World War II years. Prior to that Brewster was on the staff of Eastman Kodak as a statistician and in 1942 became assistant comptroller of Fasco Industries. In 1949, Brewster marketed a patented "write-on-it" tape that immediately saw national success. This tape gave birth to the term Labelon, and Brewster used the name to represent the official title of his corporation.

Between 1947 and 1960, the Labelon Corporation of Rochester saw the amassing of several divisions in addition to the Labelon Tape Company and the American Ribbon & Carbon Company including the Phillips Ribbon & Carbon Company, Crown Ribbon & Carbon Company, Tab-Edged Systems, and Corona Supply Company. These divisions engaged in the typewriter ribbon and carbon paper field. The Record-a-Graph Paper and the Stylograph Corporations focused on the manufacture of wax-coated papers for business forms and instrument recording charts. Brewster Enterprises engaged in custom coating work for all types of adhesives on plastic films and paper. In addition to these divisions, Labelon entered the field of office copying papers under the brand name Temp-a-Copy.

The growing needs of the Labelon Corporation necessitated the consolidation of these various locations/divisions. The Canandaigua plant acquired in 1960 with an 80,000-square-foot capacity allowed for this consolidation and provided space for future growth.

From the 1960s into the 1970s, Labelon continued to add product lines to its sales inventory including many office-related products as well as specially coated papers for computers, electrocardiograms, and overhead transparencies. Some of the many office-related products included paper clips and fasteners, push pins, map tacks, signal systems, thermal copy paper, thermal calculator paper, die-cut labels, embossing tape, printed tapes, rubber stamp kits, and thumb tacks. By the early 1970s, Labelon had a workforce at its 10 Chapin St. facility of between 150 and 200 employees.

In 1973, the Labelon Corporation made its first major expansion with the construction of a 20,000-square-foot building on Route 21 near the hamlet of Chapin in the Town of Hopewell. While this facility was specifically built to manufacture a special paper used in Texas Instruments computers, it would represent Labelon’s transition to the manufacture of copying and marketing products including thermal fax papers rather than office supplies. The 10 Chapin St. building would continue to house the office supplies divisions. Eventually, Labelon would sell off its office supplies divisions and concentrate solely on thermal paper and other coated film products.

In 1990, the Labelon Corporation announced its plan to expand its Hopewell operations with the addition of two new buildings adjacent to its current plant. A new 55,000- to 60,000-square-foot manufacturing building

would house the product finishing and shipping facilities. The other new building would house the corporate headquarters in 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of space formerly located in the 10 Chapin St. building. The expansion was designed to consolidate the company’s manufacturing facilities, increase production efficiency and update equipment. It also was meant to give Labelon a stronger hold in the facsimile market that accounted for a large portion of its business by the 1990s. By the early 1990s, Labelon had a workforce at its 10 Chapin St. and Hopewell facilities of between 450 and 500 employees.

By 1997, the number of employees at Labelon had declined to 192. The thermal fax-paper market was evaporating as plain-paper faxes replaced thermal-paper machines. Labelon moved into other products to offset this trend such as label stock for commercial printers and specialized and custom-coated films. It also purchased a wide-format printer and film business. However, as the demand for thermal fax paper declined, Labelon suffered substantial declines in revenues and by 2002, the number of employees had declined to 66. In July 2002, the Labelon Corporation filed for bankruptcy as both the 10 Chapin St. and Hopewell facilities were closed.

In April 2004, the former Labelon Hopewell properties were auctioned off and acquired by Constanza Enterprises Inc. of Rochester, New York. In 2011, these properties became the headquarters of Finger Lakes Extrusion. The 10 Chapin St. facility was auctioned off in September 2004 and acquired by Greg Stahl. In 2011, DHD Ventures of Rochester, New York bought the 10 Chapin St. facility from Greg Stahl. Currently, the Savarino Companies of Buffalo, New York own this property with the goal of repurposing the former industrial building into a mixed-use facility with offices in the bottom floor and housing on the upper floors.

Sources: Archives of The Daily Messenger; archives of the Ontario County Historical Society

Lynn Paulson is the City of Canandaigua historian.