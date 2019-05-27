A barn on a well-known potato farm is now a pile of rubble after it went up in flames. It happened at Gulian Farms on South Lima Road in Livonia around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

A barn on a well-known potato farm is now a pile of rubble after it went up in flames.

It happened at Gulian Farms on South Lima Road in Livonia around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say a neighbor saw flames shooting from the barn and called 911.

The barn had a lot of farm equipment, vegetation and fertilizer in it. Everything was destroyed.

Massive fire destroys barn on Livonia farm

"Unfortunately this is their livelihood and at this point, this is going to be deemed a total loss," District Fire Chief Richard Alexander said. "Something like this, when there's nobody inside, it's just...put water on it and do the best you can."

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.