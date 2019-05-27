The Canandaigua community honors those who gave their lives for the country and its people

CANANDAIGUA — Three-year-old Billy Clark sat curbside on the Memorial day parade route, savoring the giant tootsie pop jammed inside his right cheek.

It was clear his favorite part of the day was “catching candy.”

Likewise his buddy and fellow treat scavenger, 5-year-old Luke LaChapelle.

“I liked catching lots of candy and the music and flags, and seeing my soccer team,” said LaChapelle, who had an extra Memorial Day bonus to look forward to.

“I’m gonna pick up my new orange and blue bike and go to Ontario County Park and practice riding,” he said.

Hundreds of parade-goers lined Main, Gibson and North Pearl streets to cheer for veterans, boy and girl scout troops, service organizations, Canandaigua school and alumni marching bands, emergency responders and youth sports leagues.

For many it was a day of celebration and family barbecues.

For some it was an opportunity to remember and give thanks at the parade and ceremony that followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, both hosted by the Canandaigua American Legion Post 256.

Cadet First Lieutenant Gavin Davis stood at attention graveside as a large American flag billowed silently overhead.

“It means the whole world to be here today,” said Davis, who marched with fellow cadets and stood front and center at the commemoration.

The 17-year-old Deputy Commander of the Civil Air Patrol Canandaigua Composite Squadron counted himself among the lucky. He had a great grandfather who served in World War II, a grandfather who served in Vietnam and a grandfather who served in Korea, he said. Two are still living.

“In my mind, I’m thinking of everyone who allowed us to do what we do today — enjoy our family gatherings, enjoy life,” said Davis. “It’s because of them. They sacrificed everything for us. Every time we march in a parade, or salute them, or thank them on our own, that’s a very small fraction of what they deserve.”

Memorial Day is “really a day to remember everyone who didn’t make it back,” he said.

Among those participating in the ceremony were Canandaigua American Legion Commander Tom Gates, Gabe Pic of Boy Scout Troop 30, Joseph Morsheimer, the Quail Summit Choir and Canandaigua Senior Academy Marching Band.

“Take a moment and think about someone else for a second,” said Davis. “A lot of people think about themselves, and a lot of times I’m absorbed in what I’m doing. I can only hope in some small way that I’m contributing to something greater.”

Cadet Major Cade Chesler was of like mind.

“Everything you do during the day, whether it’s having a meal or going with friends and family for a barbecue, you wouldn’t have that without someone else’s sacrifice,” said Chesler. “And not just today. Every day is a day you wouldn’t have without the sacrifice that others have made.”

Also present for Monday’s commemoration was U.S. Air Force Veteran William Shuttleworth. The 71-year-old is on the first leg of his 7-month walk from Massachusetts to California to raise awareness about the plight of U.S. veterans.

“I decided that instead of complaining and being sad about it I’d walk across the country and meet people and develop a coalition of people holding hands from Massachusetts to California to demand changes so that our veterans can get what they need,” said Shuttleworth. “I’m totally committed to it. We can do better — our country’s soldiers deserve better.”