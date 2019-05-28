Brighton Memorial Library honored volunteers and staff at its annual recognition dinner May 16.

Library Board President Linda Rapkin and Executive Director Jennifer Ries-Taggart recognized the library board of trustees, Friends of BML, library staff and volunteers who collaboratively play important roles in making the library a vital community resource.

To acknowledge their dedicated service and express its gratitude, BML awards five-year service pins to volunteers who serve the library through special programs and projects. Volunteers Rachel Axelrod, Lisa Bailey, Erin Beyers, Carol Bradshaw, Kathy Dahler, Rosemary Grimes, Janet McKenna, Gary Pratt and Nancy Reitkopp were awarded five-year pins. Nina Bansal, Pat Cost, Roberta Liebhaber, Celia Taylor and Kathleen Vernam received 10-year pins. Liz Phillips was awarded a pin for 15 years of service and Pat Roche for 20 years of service.

Mary Ann Satter was the recipient of the Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service. Satter has been a BML volunteer since 2010. She became a member of the Friends of BML Board in 2010 and continues to serve on the board. She has also been the chair of the Alice B. Wilson Literary Awards Contest from 2012 to 2019 and served as a contest judge in 2011, 2012 and 2018. In conjunction with ongoing Friends Board and committee work for the past 10 years, Satter volunteers every Tuesday at the Friends of BML Book Store. Satter is also a reviewer for the Friends sponsored program, Books Sandwiched In and has reviewed seven books in the past eight seasons.

The Mary Lee McCaffrey Commemorative Award for Excellence in Service was established in 1996 to recognize a staff member who has made an outstanding contribution to the library. The award is given in memory of Mary Lee who worked at BML for over 16 years as children’s librarian and media services librarian. This year it was presented to Elissa Schaeffer. Schaeffer was hired as a substitute librarian in 2009. She was hired on a permanent basis as a full-time librarian I in 2011 and was promoted to librarian II in 2014. Schaeffer is responsible for the oversight of the Children’s Center and the Discovery Room, which includes the purchase and maintenance of the children’s print and non-print collection and the supervision of a librarian assistant, two children’s librarians and seven discovery room aides.

Assemblywoman Jaimie Romeo thanked BML volunteers and staff for the work they do to

enrich lives.

“Libraries are centers of opportunities in which to meet new people, learn and try new things, and open doors to new worlds,” said Romeo.

Former Library Board members Kathy Miller and Andy Kappy were honored for 10 years of dedicated leadership and service.

Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle acknowledged his lifelong love of books and libraries and said that his library card is one of the most important things in his wallet.

“BML is not just a library of books; it is a library of people: volunteers and staff who go above and beyond to serve library users and bring their dedication to the community. The people at BML are the heart and soul of a great library,” said Moehle.