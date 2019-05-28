Farmers’ market

Every Saturday, beginning June 8 through the end of October, stop by Webster’s Joe Obbie Farmers’ Market. Local farmers will be on hand with their fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheese, baked goods, jams, honey, maple syrup, plants, herbs, flowers and crafts.

The market is held at the Webster Towne Center Plaza — near the Gazebo — from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your family and friends and enjoy the bounty of our local farmers.

Summer celebration

The time is approaching for the town of Webster’s annual summer party at the Webster Recreation Building. On Saturday, June 22 at 4 p.m., the fun begins with food trucks, games, inflatables for all to enjoy.

Then from 5:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., there will be music to entertain everyone, followed by the finale of the evening which is the best fireworks you have ever seen.

So, make sure to put this date on your calendar, and plan on bringing your family to enjoy an evening of food, fun and friends at the Webster Recreation Center.

Waterfront Arts Festival

The fourth annual Webster Waterfront Arts Festival will take place this year on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 at North Ponds Park. This has been an outstanding event the last three years and we expect it to be as successful this year.

Artists from all over Monroe County will be there for the two days showing off their wares in a beautiful setting around North Ponds Park. There will also be food trucks along with entrainment during the day, along with a wine tasting booth and other outstanding exhibits.

So mark your calendars now and plan on enjoying the Webster Waterfront Arts Festival in July.

If you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.