Fifty juniors from Young Women’s College Prep Charter School recently gained real-life experience for their college admission interviews during the third annual College Day at St. John Fisher College.

Admissions reps from nearly 20 colleges and universities held mock interviews for students, and provided feedback to help them in the college application process. Reps participated from most Rochester colleges, as well as Syracuse University, University at Buffalo and Allegheny College.

Yaide Valdez interviewed with the rep from Ithaca College and said it was important for her to get that personal feedback.

“She gave me really good pointers about what to write on my resume and how to write it,” she said. “She also told me she loved my college essay because I talked about myself and my experiences throughout my elementary school time. I also interviewed for St. John Fisher and she said that she liked the classes that I was taking during school, that I challenged myself and how my GPA keeps improving.”

College Day is an annual event organized by the counselors at Young Women’s College Prep, an all-girls public school in Rochester. In 2018, its first senior class had a 98% graduation rate.