For the first time in its history, the National Endowment for the Arts awarded funding to Rochester City Ballet.

Chairman Mary Anne Carter approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $10,000 to RCB for the commission of “Moulin Rouge” by Chautauqua Institution resident choreographer Mark Diamond.

Art Works is the NEA’s principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking and will award 977 grants in this category.

“These awards, reaching every corner of the U.S., are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country,” Carter said. “Organizations such as Rochester City Ballet are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create and be inspired.”

RCB will present “Moulin Rouge” in February 2020 at the Nazareth Arts Center. Diamond works for Charlotte Ballet and has choreographed more than 45 ballets for companies around the world.

“This is a key milestone and achievement for RCB,” executive director Nichole Gantshar said. “Receiving NEA funding was a goal for the third year of the strategic plan and we achieved it. This recognition from artists at the top of the dance field means so much to all of us that Rochester City Ballet is growing and moving in the right direction.”

National panelists review each NEA submission, and make recommendations based on the application and video documenting the dancers’ level of technical achievement.

“Moulin Rouge” will be a focal point of RCB’s 2019-20 season, which includes “The Nutcracker” and “The Ugly Duckling.” Visit rochestercityballet.org for information.