A free compost workshop for town and village residents will start at 7 p.m. June 13 at Victor Town Hall, 85 W. Main St., in the first-floor meeting room.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension will cover composting before a presentation by Impact Earth on organics recycling through its bucket exchange program.

Attendees must hold Transfer Station permits to participate. Registration is required by June 7. Call 585-742-5094 or email cpaige@town-victor-ny.us for information.