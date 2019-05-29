Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Chili

Amalia McKenna, of Chili, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. McKenna is a sophomore nursing major.

Gates

Katherine Woo and Jenny Yau, of Gates, recently joined Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Rochester.

Greece

Megan Betancourt and Benjamin Goehring, of Greece, recently joined Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Rochester.

Margarita Tegas, of Greece, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford. Tegas holds a cumulative 3.84 GPA as a junior.

Hilton

Bethany Christman, of Hilton, graduated in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts and service management from Paul Smith’s College.

Thomas Firkins, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 semester average.

Rochester

Sean Barlow and Jared Jones, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 semester average.

Nicole DeCarolis, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in natural resource conservation and management from Paul Smith’s College.