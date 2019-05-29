Local Scouts receive Greece recognition medals

Eli Ransom, Weston Ransom and Zane Thieleman from Troop 18 received their town of Greece Eagle Scout recognition medals at a recent town board meeting.

The medal goes to residents achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Scouts had to complete a community service project to earn this rank.

Eli Ransom helped restore fire hydrants in the village of Hilton. He worked with the Department of Public Works and organized a team of 50 people to complete the three-day project.

Weston Ransom installed four benches in Hilton Village Park near Quest Elementary School. He organized a group of 30 volunteers and worked over 250 hours.

Thieleman organized a fundraiser and put together comfort kits for children in traumatic situations. These kits consist of crayons, an activity pad and a stuffed animal, and were delivered to local law enforcement for officers to distribute in appropriate situations.

Thompson names Associate of the Year, Shining Stars

UR Medicine Thompson Health named Mary Kate Corey, of Stanley, director of ICU and observation nursing, as its 2019 Associate of the Year.

More than 30 employees received the Shining Star Award, including Jennifer Army, Kerry Clark, Jeremy Cole, Stacy Gibbs, Gabriel Harvey, Laurie McFetridge, Kristen Meyer and Susan Shively, of Canandaigua; Angelica Troup, of Geneva; Robert “Tony” LaBore, of Farmington; Connie Armstrong, of Honeoye; Wendy Hurley, of Honeoye Falls; Carrie Aston, of Middlesex; Andrew Baader, Jessica Carey and Stephanie Gallo, of Naples; Heather Antonelli, of Palmyra; A. David Peter and Inga Simning, of Pittsford; Jennifer Lawrence, of Rushville; Caitlin Bonanni, Robert Brizzee and Edward Ruthven, of Shortsville; Lori DeRuyter, of Stanley; and Melissa Bauer, Elyse Catlin and Janice Kelly, of Victor.

Cynthia Teerlinck, of Naples Valley Family Practice, received special recognition for being a liaison to Thompson’s medical staff during the recent implantation of a new electronic health record system.

National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Aaron Brown, Zachary Dean, Jeffrey Pieper, Dwayne Strassner and Tyler Welch, of Rochester.

Brown and Welch were promoted to the rank of specialist. Brown is assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company, and Welch serves with the Company A (Distribution), 427th Brigade Support Battalion.

Dean was promoted to the rank of second lieutenant, and serves with the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2-101 Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition).

Pieper, who is assigned to the Company B, 3-126th Aviation, was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Strassner serves with the 152nd Engineer Support Company and was promoted to the rank of private.

Promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.