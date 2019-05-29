Rochester Accessible Adventures recently received Community Grant funding from the Parkinson’s Foundation to support health and wellness needs in that community.

RAA’s project, Inspiring Hope Improving Ability, will connect individuals with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers, family members and friends to active recreation opportunities. It consists of education, outreach and “red carpet” events, as well as incentives for ongoing participation.

The Parkinson’s Foundation awarded grants to programs that provide a service for underserved PD communities, initiatives that reach the newly diagnosed, and clinical trial education and participation that reach those under-represented in the PD community.