The Webster and Ontario-Walworth Rotary clubs are collecting wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, canes, elbow crutches, leg braces, strollers, baby joggers and prosthetic limbs to help people with physical challenges in developing nations.

Donations can be dropped off at the 40-foot sea container at Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Drive.

Call (585) 899-9336 or (585) 739-4486, or visit crutches4africa.org for information.