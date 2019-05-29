Mercy Center on Blossom Road will be filled with American flags on Sep.13-15.

Tribute flags will be on sale through Aug. 30.

The flags will fly in honor of veterans, active duty military and first responders including police, medical emergency responders and firefighters. Each flag purchased will have a tag stating the name, rank, branch of service war/campaign served or organization. Money raised benefits the Mercy Bridges Literacy Program. This is the fifth year for Mercy Bridges Field of Honor.

The Field of Honor commemorates those lives lost on 9/11 with reverence through this healing field to remember those who died serving the country, active duty military, veterans and first responders that continue to keep the community safe.

Anyone who wishes to honor a service member, living or as a memorial, can purchase a flag through Aug. 30 by calling Natalie Depew at (585) 288‑2710, ext. 121, or contact by email at ndepew@mercynyppaw.org. Go to mercybridges.org to print Tribute Flag Forms.

Flags/dedications can be purchased through PayPal on the website or by sending a check. Make checks payable to Mercy Bridges (write FOH on the memo line) and mail to Mercy Bridges, 1437 Blossom Road, Rochester, NY 14610.