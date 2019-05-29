The Willink Middle School presented A Collaborative Concert featuring the Willink eighth grade bands and the Webster Village Band on May 28.

Matt Osika’s day two grade eight band performed the “Hawaii Five-O Theme,” “Moscow,” “1941” and “See You Again” from the Furious 7.

The eighth grade day three band, under the direction of Osika, performed the “Orpheus Overture,” “Alabama Folksong Fantasy” and “Ghose Run.”

Next up was the Webster Village Band. Thomas Indiano directed “Reflections From the Wall” and the “Irish Washerwoman” from the Irish Suite. Associate Director Sue Siegmund conducted the first movement of Gustav Holst’s First Suite in E flat, Chaconne.

The culminating piece performed by the joint bands under the baton of Osika was Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

“Making music is a process like no other. From the first sounds made on an instrument to a concert performance, we go through an incredible transformation,” said Osika. “There is a camaraderie and support system that comes naturally out of working together to create music that is like no other.”

The musicians in this ensemble have demonstrated growth, excellence and commitment.