Advanced manufacturing and engineering students from the Wayne Technical and Career Center were victorious at Monroe Community College’s annual Applied Technologies High School Precision Machining Competition.

Noah Mueller, of Gananda, won first place in the senior competition, and Williamson students Connor McVey and Maxwell Lalone finished first and second in the junior competition.

The event took place at the Applied Technologies Center in Rochester.

Competitors were given three hours to complete a mill and lathe project using 6061-T6 aluminum. Each competitor was provided a dimensional print from which they were able to fabricate the parts using a manual mill and manual lathe. Competitors were judged on the specifications and tolerance of the parts manufactured.

WTCC advanced manufacturing instructors are Kelly Paladino, Jason Johnston and Keith Rotach. All participants received a small tool set and MCC T-shirt.