Thursday marks the beginning of the "100 Deadliest Days" for teen drivers. Deadly crashes involving teen drivers jump 17% between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to AAA.

Crash data from 2013-17 reveals major factors contributing to fatal teen crashes during the summer driving period include:

Speeding - 28%

Drinking and driving - 17%

Distractions - 9%

Nearly 700 people die each year in crashes involving teen drivers in the U.S.

Experts say parents need to reinforce safe driving habits. There is a variety of tools to help prepare parents and teens for the dangerous summer driving season.