Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Benjamin Banaszak, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in bioengineering from Clemson University in South Carolina.

Isabella Denysenko, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Audrey Goldfarv, of Victor, recently joined Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Rochester.

Kameron Hall, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of New Hampshire.

Alex Hernandez, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA.

Tara Powell, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average. Powell majors in Engligh/communication studies.