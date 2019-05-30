ConServe recently donated to the Habitat for Humanity Buffalo, Flower City Habitat for Humanity, Willow Center and the Haven House.

“I am always very impressed by the commitment of our employees to our community. More than 500 of our employees donated to this program in the month of May,” said George Huyler, vice president of human resources at ConServe.

“We are so grateful to have been chosen as ConServe’s May philanthropy recipient. Donations like these help us provide life-saving programs free of charge such as our 24/7 hotline (222-SAFE), Court Advocacy Program, HEAL collaborative at Strong Memorial Hospital, Mobile Advocates, individual and group counseling sessions and our 49-bed shelter located here in Monroe County at The Shill Family Building. Support like yours is crucial to making sure that we can meet survivors wherever they need us in the community. Thank you for helping us support all those seeking to live a safe and empowered life,” said Meaghan de Chateauvieux, president and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center.

“Domestic violence is the most underreported crime. Since 1979, Haven House has served over 29,000 women, children and even men who flee from abusive situations to our shelter which is in an undisclosed location. Not only do survivors receive shelter, meals throughout the day and individual counseling, but they can also elect to participate in group counseling, art empowerment, court advocacy and pet therapy! At any given time, our shelter may be full and generally, 50% of our residents are under the age of 10. It is ironic that ConServe chose to support Haven House in May as it was May 14, 1979, that Haven House first opened its doors – 40 years ago! This donation will continue to ensure that our programming runs smoothly for the future clients we will serve,” said Lauren Gorlick, community relations coordinator at Haven House.