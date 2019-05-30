The Hojack Trail runs through Webster and is nearly 5 miles long.

On May 18, the Friends of Webster Trails partnered with the Forest Lawn Neighborhood and Cub Scout Pack 363 to maintain the trail.

At the north end of the trail, 10 volunteers from the nearby Forest Lawn neighborhood together with the same number of FWT members trimmed the vegetation overhanging the trail edges.

They then turned their attention to the Vosburg Hollow area. At the south end of the trail, eight Cub Scouts and their parents collected litter and debris along the trail between Holt Road and Route 250. They accumulated a pallet, a discarded string trimmer and several bags of trash.

FWT made arrangements with Parks and Recreation to pick up this Material.